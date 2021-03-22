Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $34,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,702,000 after acquiring an additional 201,569 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 367.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.63 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

