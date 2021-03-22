Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,503 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $30,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.40 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

