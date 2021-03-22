Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 37,846 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Seagate Technology worth $29,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,856 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Mizuho upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,125,907.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $74.63 on Monday. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

