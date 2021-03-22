Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 38,373 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,373 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Aflac worth $31,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

