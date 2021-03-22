Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 7,560 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of MongoDB worth $30,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.14.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $302.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.38 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,242,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.