Stifel Financial Corp Sells 173,959 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173,959 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.60% of Nordstrom worth $29,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691 in the last three months. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JWN opened at $42.49 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

