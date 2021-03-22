Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,102 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $37,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $140.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day moving average is $123.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $142.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.