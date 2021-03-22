Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,119 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of The Trade Desk worth $41,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $733.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $795.88 and its 200 day moving average is $724.96. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.50 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.10, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,255.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,220,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,937 shares of company stock valued at $195,101,746 in the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

