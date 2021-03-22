Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,930 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $29,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.67.

Charter Communications stock opened at $629.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $616.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

