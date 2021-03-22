Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.27% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $227.42 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $237.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.18.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

