Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 183,105 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 183,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $745,237.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $919,207.08.

On Monday, March 15th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 31,341 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $143,855.19.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,336 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $739,491.12.

On Monday, March 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 27,879 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $118,764.54.

On Monday, March 1st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 52,456 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $213,495.92.

On Friday, February 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 36,693 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $152,275.95.

On Thursday, February 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 191,642 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $822,144.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 123,715 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $473,828.45.

On Monday, February 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 127,655 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $385,518.10.

On Friday, February 5th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,362 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $528,538.76.

Shares of eMagin stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $267.98 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Research analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in eMagin by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in eMagin by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in eMagin by 34.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

