STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 509.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,334 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.