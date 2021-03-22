Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,351 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 781% compared to the typical volume of 267 call options.

In related news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $254,655.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,433,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,678.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $291,218.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,657,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 45,105 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TUSK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 258,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $217.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

