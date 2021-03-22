Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,478 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,335% compared to the average volume of 349 call options.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. In the last quarter, insiders bought 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $136,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of ODT traded down $15.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,877,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,175. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

