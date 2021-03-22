Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Commercial Vehicle Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,077 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 850% compared to the average daily volume of 429 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 51,683 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. 776,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,783. The company has a market capitalization of $350.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.