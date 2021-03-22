StormX Reaches Market Cap of $443.92 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. StormX has a total market capitalization of $443.92 million and $223.17 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StormX has traded 153% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StormX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00050323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.22 or 0.00631169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00067693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023671 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (STMX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,315,901,032 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

StormX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

