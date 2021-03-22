Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $231.18 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $231.18 million and $31.19 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00003086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015664 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,440,546 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

