Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.06 ($91.84).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAX shares. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €73.10 ($86.00) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €74.19 and a 200-day moving average of €71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

