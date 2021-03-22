Strong Trading Up 4.4% This Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Strong has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $764,335.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $70.47 or 0.00128491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.00472131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00141566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $452.79 or 0.00825639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00075997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Strong Token Trading

