StrongHands Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One StrongHands token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $1,807.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,420,328,298 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,007,133,944 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

