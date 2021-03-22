Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. 1,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter.
About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.
