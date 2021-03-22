Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. 1,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,392,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586,262 shares during the period. Studio City International comprises approximately 30.5% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 19.59% of Studio City International worth $250,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.