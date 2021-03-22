Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director John Raymond Murphy Sells 7,000 Shares

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SUM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,884. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140,981 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

