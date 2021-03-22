SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $2.58 on Monday, reaching $34.44. 3,824,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,686,285. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SunPower by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,808 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.