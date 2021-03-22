Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson Sells 5,294 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $300,910.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 5,960 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $328,098.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $578,608.80.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00.

Shares of RUN traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,434.86 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,143,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.74.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

