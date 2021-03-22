Super Zero Protocol Market Cap Reaches $38.73 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $38.73 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,696.50 or 0.03116565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00022575 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 3,212.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,634,540 coins and its circulating supply is 311,397,736 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

