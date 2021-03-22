SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Cap Hits $315.53 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00005694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 89.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $315.53 million and $30.68 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00255747 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029626 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

