Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,247 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $30,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 267,452 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after acquiring an additional 318,620 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 546,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 459,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUPN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

SUPN stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

