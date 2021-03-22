sUSD Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. sUSD has a total market cap of $143.79 million and $1.43 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00050717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.14 or 0.00640142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

