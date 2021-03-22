SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $29.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $515.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,590. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $577.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $510.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

