Swap Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Swap has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market cap of $391,083.46 and approximately $1,718.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,755,208 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

