Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Tops $0.53

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Swingby token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000959 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $63.33 million and $2.62 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.19 or 0.00473799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00140195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.71 or 0.00819397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00075692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,824,503 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.