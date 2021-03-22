Swipe (SXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $300.89 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00006234 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $300.89 million and approximately $390.34 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.92 or 0.00632765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00067783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023461 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.