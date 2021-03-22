Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.