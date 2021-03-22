Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €108.33 ($127.45).

SY1 has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Symrise stock opened at €99.84 ($117.46) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.59. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

