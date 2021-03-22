Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading Down 0.4%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €99.38 ($116.92) and last traded at €99.84 ($117.46). 452,411 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €100.25 ($117.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.89.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

