SYNC Network (SYNC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $176,079.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. SYNC Network has a market cap of $16.70 million and approximately $176,079.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.30 or 0.00385106 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005069 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.29 or 0.04678858 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 130,092,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,146,979 tokens. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

SYNC Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

