Syneos Health, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Syneos Health stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $399,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Syneos Health by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,176,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.