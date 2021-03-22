SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. SYNNEX updated its Q2 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS and its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.80-2.00 EPS.

SNX traded up $7.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $114.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.89.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

