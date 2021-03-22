Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Position Increased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 127.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,797 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.86. 7,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,645. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

