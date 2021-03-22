Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Trimmed by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,306,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143,192 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 4.8% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 2.61% of Sysco worth $988,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,138.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

