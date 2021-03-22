Tadpole Finance (TAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $109,053.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $109,053.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance token can currently be bought for $10.25 or 0.00018630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.54 or 0.00473403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00140064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.86 or 0.00786500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00074615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Token Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,376 tokens. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

