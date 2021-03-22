Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after buying an additional 1,055,240 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after buying an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $113.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $589.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

