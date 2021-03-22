Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.20

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 37047765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.28 million, a P/E ratio of -148.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Takung Art at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

