TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

