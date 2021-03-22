Tanya L. Domier Buys 27,250 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO Tanya L. Domier purchased 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $301,657.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at $301,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ADV stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,264. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

