Tap (XTP) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Tap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and $540,970.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tap has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00051038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.63 or 0.00641721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

