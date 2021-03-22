Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 28,804 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 26,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

About Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

