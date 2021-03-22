Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,348 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Tata Motors worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTM. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.30. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.