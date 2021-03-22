TeamViewer’s (TMVWY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMVWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded down $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.42. 87,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

