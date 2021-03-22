TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $714.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to report $714.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $713.00 million and the highest is $716.37 million. TEGNA reported sales of $684.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGNA. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,234,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,417 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in TEGNA by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after acquiring an additional 910,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,645,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.